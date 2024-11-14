Herat Hosts Exhibition Showcasing Afghanistan Saffron's World Success

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Herat province report that an has been opened to showcase Herat's saffron and promote its potential.

Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, the Deputy Governor of Herat, stated on Thursday, November 14, that this exhibition aims to introduce Herat's saffron and support its marketing.

Mr. Farahi emphasized,“This success is the result of our farmers' relentless efforts and highlights Afghanistan's significant agricultural and economic potential, especially in Herat.”

According to him,“Afghanistan saffron ranks first in global markets in terms of quality, demonstrating the unique agricultural strength of Afghanistan, particularly in Herat.”

Recently, Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that in the past six months, Afghanistan exported 635 tons of saffron to China, valued at $77.5 million.

The Belgian International Taste Institute recently awarded Afghanistan saffron the title of best saffron for the ninth time.

Afghanistan saffron's exceptional quality and fragrance have secured it a prominent position in global markets, boosting the nation's economy.

As a high-value export, saffron plays a crucial role in Afghanistan's economy and sustains many Afghan livelihoods.

