Doha Film Institute Showcases Exciting Homegrown Talent in Made in Qatar Programme at Ajyal 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; November 12, 2024: Doha Institute (DFI) is showcasing an inspiring selection of stories by Qatar's emerging film talents in the Made in Qatar programme at the 2024 Ajyal Film Festival.



One of the most popular programmes at Ajyal, Made in Qatar showcases films by Qatari and Qatar-based talents, and is a testament to the limitless potential of Qatar’s creative community. The selection includes five diverse films that underline the creative progress of the country’s flourishing film industry with two films created with support from the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar.



The jury for this year’s Made in Qatar programme is led by acclaimed Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri and includes Kenyan filmmaker Debra Aroko and Qatari director Amal Al Muftah.



Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI and Festival Director, said: " After a successful special screening of Made in Qatar films earlier this year, we are proud to screen five additional new films reflecting the diversity of our nation and the progress of our creative talent to prominence on the world stage. The programme continues to be a cornerstone of Ajyal, providing a platform for homegrown voices to share their unique perspectives and innovative storytelling techniques. The selection is a strong representation of the vibrant creative ecosystem that the nation has fostered and a testament to the success of the Institute’s commitment to supporting filmmakers through every step of their creative journey.”



The programme includes I Lay for You to Sleep (Qatar/2024) by Ali Al Hajri, a contemplative experimental narrative that explores the emotional depths of loss and renewal through poetic imagery. As women prepare a body for burial, we follow Ali's journey through memories and reflections, confronting the mysteries of life, death and rebirth. The film is also screening in the Bader Shorts Competition.



Alkaline (Qatar/2024) by Paul Abraham and Abdulla Al-Hor highlights the complex interplay between personal choices, family expectations and how fear can shape relationships in profound ways. Presenting how a father’s health scare changes his life and creates a rift with his son, the film journeys through the conversations and self-reflection by the son to bridge the divide. The film, in Malayalam and English, was created with support from the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar.



Breshna (Qatar/2024) by Obada Jarbi narrates the moving story of a survivor of a terrorist attack in Kabul who finds refuge in Qatar. The poignant short film captures her reflection on hope, resilience and the longing for peace as she comes to terms with loss and survival. Through her story, the film offers a deeply personal perspective on displacement and the strength needed to seek a new beginning amidst painful memories.



Can You See Me? (Qatar/2024) by Dhoha Abdelsattar follows a lonely woman, Maryam, who is trapped in the cycle of a mundane life that spirals into emotional turmoil until she is forced to confront herself and the possibility of change. This evocative short is a reflective journey through the quiet struggles of inner turmoil, exploring resilience and self-discovery.

Cochlea (Qatar/2024) by Karim Emara, supported by the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar, is about Rokia, a 50-year-old Arab woman who reunites with her twenty-year-old son, Youssef, after six months apart. During their reunion, Rokia insists on performing a ritual she has often imposed on him. Despite his resistance, Yousef begins to understand that his mother’s unusual way of expressing love and care runs deeper than simply wanting him to be clean.



Ajyal 2024 features 66 thought-provoking films from 42 countries depicting themes that will resonate with and inspire audiences with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment. The event will also have interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, film exhibition, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event – Geekend. Events will be held across key locations, including Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City.





MENAFN14112024005161011692ID1108885659