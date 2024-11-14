NetIX and Neterra Launched New Mirror Sites for Free Software

(MENAFNEditorial) NetIX and Neterra, leading providers of connectivity and services, have launched a new, modern mirror server that improves access to free and open-source software from Bulgaria and the region.



Accessible via mirrors.netixand mirrors.neterra.net, this server hosts over 20 of the most popular Linux, BSD, and other open-source projects, including Debian, Ubuntu, AlmaLinux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OpenOffice.



The library has been significantly enriched with new products, while all existing ones are still supported. NetIX and Neterra's mirror sites also continue to serve as the sole legitimate distributor of SourceForge and MariaDB in Bulgaria.



The publishers have officially approved the new server as their official content distributor (mirror). This guarantees users that they will find an exact copy of the desired software on mirrors.netixand mirrors.neterra.net, just as they would download it from the original site.



Mirror servers around the world play a key role in ensuring user access to content. They are especially useful in case of technical problems, slow internet connection, or high traffic on the official site.



The closer physical location of NetIX and Neterra's mirror server guarantees users from Bulgaria, the Balkans, and Eastern Europe that they will download at a higher speed and have a quality connection.



"Since we introduced the new server, traffic to our mirror sites has tripled. We ourselves started using them to download software. Before uploading OpenOffice to mirrors.netixand mirrors.neterra.net, we tried to download one of its updates from the official site. It took us 2-3 hours.



We completed the same task from our mirrors in just 2-3 minutes. This greatly facilitates all Bulgarian users of free software, and we are happy that we can be of use to them and support the spread of free and open-source software," said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager "Connectivity and NetIX" at Neterra.



NetIX and Neterra have been using open-source software for years and actively contribute to its development and distribution by providing publishers with mirror servers and resources for accessibility.







