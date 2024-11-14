Uniuni Closes US$30M Series C2 Round, Led By Bessemer Venture Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Lu, CEO, UniUniRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UniUni , a logistics company changing the last-mile delivery landscape and one of the fastest growing companies in Canada, is pleased to announce Bessemer Venture Partners (Bessemer) is the lead investor in an oversubscribed US$30 million Series C2 financing round, with participation by LFX Venture Partners, Lanchi Ventures, Joy Capital, and Celtic House Venture Partners.This funding marks more than US$100 million in total funding that UniUni has raised in the last 12 months, including US$50 million in a Series C1 financing round led by DCM, announced in April, bringingUniUni's total funding to US$120M.The new funding will fuel UniUni's rapid U.S. expansion, including the addition of warehouses, robotic sorting centers that reduce costs and increase efficiency and accuracy, along with continued investments in software improvements, such as AI integration for both customer service and driver delivery routing optimization.UniUni now has more than 600 employees, and generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues in North America. After expanding to the United States 24 months ago, the company today has high-capacity sorting centers serving 30 cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco.UniUni has doubled its total number of warehouses in the past six months, with parcel volume increasing 425% in the past year, and 44% in the past six months, and has an expanded registered driver network of more than 40,000. Total monthly U.S. revenues have also increased fourfold in the past year after a three-year increase of nearly 13,000% that made UniUni the fourth fastest growing company in Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.“UniUni now has more than 60 warehouses across North America, and these funds will help to further boost our growth and expand our service areas to more of the United States,” said UniUni CEO Peter Lu.“Automated sortation lines will be deployed in more cities, which will enhance parcel-handling capacity, efficiency and accuracy, while speeding up delivery times.”"Logistics is a massive market undergoing structural change due to the accelerating demands of the e-commerce era, with a new class of carriers emerging," said Bryan Wu, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "UniUni brings a new model of delivery that addresses the pressing demands for e-commerce platforms and online retailers. We've been impressed with the company's traction and growth and look forward to partnering with the UniUni team as they continue to expand their footprint across North America.”Revenue in the global e-commerce market is expected to top US$4 trillion this year, with revenue expected to grow at an annual clip of 9.49 per cent through 2029, according to the German online platform Statista, which specializes in data gathering and visualization.According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total e-commerce sales for 2023 topped $1.1 trillion, an increase of 7.6 per cent from 2022 levels.About UniUniFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Richmond, B.C., Canada, UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction.UniUni serves a diverse range of clients-from e-commerce platforms to online retailers and brands-and offers exceptional service across North America. UniUni has partnered with Carbonzero and veritree to demonstrate its commitment to being an environmentally-responsible corporate citizen. UniUni is recognized for the second consecutive year on The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's top growing companies.About Bessemer Venture PartnersBessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston and Bangalore.

