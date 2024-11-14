War Update: 161 Battles On Front Lines Over Past Day, Enemy Most Active On Kurakhove, Pokrovsk Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 161 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the battlefield on Wednesday, November 13.

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, 161 combat clashes were recorded at the front. According to available information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes using five missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers as well as 100 airstrikes, dropping 179 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy launched more than 4,840 attacks, including 124 attacks using multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,677 kamikaze drones for strikes," Kovaliov said.

According to him, enemy airstrikes targeted Basivka, Zhuravka, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Zahryzove, Novoosynove, Kupiansk, Holubivka, Bohuslavka, Serhiivka, Ivanivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Siversk, Zvanivka, Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Dachne, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Kostiantynivka, Pushkine, Sukha Balka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohiria, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Natalivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kozatske.

Also, over the past day, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces launched five strikes on areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, one strike on a command center and two strikes on the enemy's artillery systems. Ukrainian aircraft also hit another important enemy target.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out eight offensive and assault operations near Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruha.

In the Kupiansk sector, 12 combat clashes were recorded in the past day. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks near Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces stopped eight enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts on Cherneshchyna, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka, and Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one skirmish took place in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to advance near Sukha Balka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Myroliubivka, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka, and Pustynka.

Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy on the Kurakhove axis. The occupiers made 45 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Berestky, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Sontsivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, and Katerynivka,.

Ten enemy attacks were repelled near Rivnopil, Novopil, Trudove, Kostiantynopolske and Makarivka in the Vremivka sector.

Enemy units made three attempts to advance in the directions of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Dnipro River sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly, and there are no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, conducting reconnaissance and launching artillery strikes.

