Naftogaz Group Boosts Gas Production By 6% Over 10 Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies produced 12.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 6% higher compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Naftogaz Group's companies, such as Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC and Ukrnafta PJSC, continue increasing production volumes. Over 10 months of 2024, they have produced more than 12.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas,” the report states.

In contrast to January-October 2023, the production of increased by 6%.

“Despite hostilities, our professionals continue to drill new wells and steadily increase gas production volumes. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians go through the heating season in stable mode, using domestically-produced fuel,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, put into service a new appraisal-development well that is 5,920 meters deep and has a daily production rate of 110,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

