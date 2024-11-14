Russian Forces Shell Sloviansk, Damaging Kindergarten And University

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region early on Thursday, causing damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a pedagogical university.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported the attack on , as cited by Ukrinform.

Russians kill two civilians, injure eight in Donetsk region on Nov 13

"Bad morning in Sloviansk. The city was shelled again. Two explosions were recorded in the Lisnyi neighborhood. Apartment blocks, administrative buildings of the pedagogical university, a kindergarten, a supermarket, and private cars were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported," Liakh said.

Illustrative photo

