Russian Forces Shell Sloviansk, Damaging Kindergarten And University
11/14/2024 5:14:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region early on Thursday, causing damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a pedagogical university.
Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported the attack on facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
"Bad morning in Sloviansk. The city was shelled again. Two explosions were recorded in the Lisnyi neighborhood. Apartment blocks, administrative buildings of the pedagogical university, a kindergarten, a supermarket, and private cars were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported," Liakh said.
