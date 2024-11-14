Philippine Pres. Reaffirms Rejection Of China's Claims On Territorial Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated rejection of China's claims over regional in the South China Sea on Thursday, saying the Philippines does not agree with Beijing's definition of "territorial sovereignty."

This statement followed the recent summoning of the Chinese Ambassador to Manila by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs in protest of China's announcement of baselines around Scarborough Shoal.

In the statement, President Marcos Jr. noted that China had opposed two laws by the Philippines aimed at strengthening sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

He added that China disagrees with these laws and that they would continue to protect what China considers their sovereign territory.

On November 8, the Philippines enacted two new laws - the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act - to define the areas and sea lanes under Philippine jurisdiction, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In response, China promptly summoned Philippine Ambassador in Beijing to protest the new laws, stating that the laws violate China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea.

China also issued a set of geographical coordinates to draw baselines around Scarborough Shoal, which China refers to as Huangyan Dao.

In turn, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to protest China's declared baselines, clarifying in a statement that such actions violate Philippine sovereignty and international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral ruling. (end)

