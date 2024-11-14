REJO Expands Market Presence And Cultural Engagement At World Tobacco Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE )--REJO is set to deepen its reach and brand impact at the World Tobacco Middle East 2024, marking a strategic opportunity for the brand to connect with new partners, showcase product innovations, and strengthening its foothold in the heat-not-burn (HNB) market. This year-end serves as a pivotal moments for REJO to demonstrate its commitment to the Middle East while also gathering valuable insights to guide its regional and global strategy in the coming year.

Highlighting Key Products and Expanding Regional Reach

During the exhibition, REJO will introduce the FARSTAR NSCs heated tobacco sticks, alongside the Mr. Yeah NF5100 heating device. These products will be featured on the Buygro platform, facilitating connections with retailers throughout the Middle East and broadening access to REJO's innovation products.

Additionally, REJO has solidified its presence in duty-free stores by introducing the oices heated tobacco products, compatible with the REJO TS40 heating device. With its distinctive large screen, capacity for 40 consecutive uses, and elegant leather-textured design, the REJO TS40's has well received among travelers for its premium feel and stylish look.

Strategic Product Rollout and Regional Expansion

REJO's market strategy in the Middle East centers on fostering mutual success through partnerships with distributors specializing in vaping, shisha, and tobacco. By securing framework agreements with 35 initial global distributors, including CAHAN Tobacco International within the region, REJO is strengthening its industry presence and reinforcing its professional credibility.

Building on its Dubai presence, REJO is also preparing to enter neighboring markets with its NISE+ heated tobacco products and USONIC heating device. This device boasts a fingerprint-proof finish, a convenient magnetic top cover for easy cleaning, and an elevating entry-level HNB options in the Middle East.

Celebrating Local Culture and Enhancing Brand Presence

REJO view Dubai as a strategic hub for its brand growth in the Middle East and is committed to establishing a dedicated brand booth in the city, along with expanding its investment in global talent recruitment. As part of its long-term vision, REJO seeks to honor the cultural richness of the region. At the event, REJO has arranged live performance of traditional instruments, the qanun and oud, as a respectful tribute to local customs, reinforcing REJO's commitment to community connection.

World Tobacco Middle East 2024 presents as an invaluable opportunity for REJO to engage with potential partners, introduce its cutting-edge products, and solidify its presence in the global heat-not-burn market. After its recent participation in major international events, REJO has gained considerable attention as a young and innovative brand, reinforcing its commitment to bringing high-quality, culturally aligned products to users worldwide.

About REJO

REJO is a global provider of heat-not-burn products, along with its own branded heating devices and heated sticks, recognized for the innovative technologies and global operational capabilities.

In collaboration with REJO Friends, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled user experience worldwide, offering a diversified product portfolio that advocates for the less harmful alternative, setting a new standard for mindful consumption.

