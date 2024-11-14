Kavalan Brings Award-Winning Single Malt Whisky To Nigeria In Partnership With Arzeh Integrated Limited

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky distiller, is proud to announce its official debut in Nigeria in partnership with Arzeh Integrated Limited. Nigerian whisky enthusiasts can now enjoy Kavalan's award-winning single malts, including the celebrated Solist series, available exclusively at Sliquors, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kavalan's Nigerian Debut: A Curated Selection

Kavalan Brings Award-Winning Single Malt Whisky to Nigeria

Kavalan enters Nigeria's dynamic spirits markets amid rising demand for premium whisky. By 2027, the whisky market is expected to reach 9.89 million litres,[1] reflecting the growing preference for sophisticated drinks like single malts. As Nigerian consumers explore beyond traditional beverages such as palm wine, they are increasingly interested in the more complex flavour profiles that premium whiskies like Kavalan offer.

"We are thrilled to bring Kavalan's award-winning single malts to Nigeria, a market with a growing appreciation for premium whisky. Our partnership with Arzeh Integrated Limited will allow us to introduce our unique flavours and craftsmanship to Nigerian whisky lovers, further expanding Kavalan's global presence," said Mr YT Lee, CEO of Kavalan.

Kavalan's whisky selection available in Nigeria includes:



Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No. 1 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No. 2 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky Kavalan Solist Series, including ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Vinho Barrique, Port, PX Sherry, Amontillado Sherry, and Moscatel Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Whiskies

A New Era for Nigerian Whisky Lovers

Chadi of Arzeh Integrated Limited notes, "Kavalan's diverse range, from its smooth, sweet classics to robust cask strength expressions, is perfectly suited to the Nigerian palate. We are confident that Kavalan will soon establish itself as a leading brand in the Nigerian single malt whisky scene, offering an exciting alternative to the dominant market players."

Kavalan is set to bring an exciting new chapter to Nigeria's whisky scene, allowing consumers to experience the craftsmanship, innovation, and passion that define the brand's global success.

