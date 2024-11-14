Over $17,000 In Scholarships Available For National Child Nutrition Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is pleased to announce the continuation of its annual scholarship program for the 2025 National Child Nutrition (NCNC) in Dallas, Texas. Through the scholarship program, seven Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals will be selected to further their education to reinforce their lasting impact on our nation's most vulnerable populations by ensuring access to nutritional foods. This premier conference, designed exclusively for those involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's CACFP and SUN Meals programs, will take place April 14-18, 2025.A scholarship includes conference registration fees, four nights of lodging at the Hilton Anatole, and up to $450 towards transportation costs, valued at over $1,900. An additional eight scholarship recipients will be chosen to attend the conference's virtual option.The scholarship program supports individuals working in sponsoring organizations, family home child care providers, child care centers, adult day care centers, Head Start programs, school districts, At-Risk Afterschool sites, emergency shelters, summer food sites, food banks, and Tribal Nations. With the program's continuation, individuals seeking training can do so at potentially no cost to themselves or their employer. Previous scholarship recipient, Kindra Alford, shared,“This was something that I have really wanted to attend, but working for a non-profit organization makes it difficult. It is not always in the budget for us to attend these types of things. I was so honored to get this scholarship."Applications are currently being accepted on the NCNC website until January 10, 2025, at 11:59 pm Eastern. A comprehensive list of planned workshops and educational sessions is now available on the programming page.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors administering the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and, in particular, to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.

