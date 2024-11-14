Border Guards In Prykarpattia Detained For Facilitating Escape Route For Draft Dodgers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ivano-Frankivsk region, two border service inspectors were detained for organizing an illegal scheme to smuggle men of conscription age into Romania.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service's press office , according to Ukrinform.

The detained individuals involved two local residents in their illegal activities. These locals would find draft dodgers and guide them to the border, while the border guards provided cover for their escape, charging 6,000 to 7,000 USD per person.

During searches, authorities confiscated tens of thousands of dollars, around 5,000 euros, and 100,000 hryvnias from the suspects.

The offenders face between three to nine years in prison under Article 332 of the Criminal Code (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a court sentenced a resident of Khmelnytskyi to seven years in prison for attempting to smuggle a conscription-age man abroad using forged documents.