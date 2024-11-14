Lavrov states Trump's election win is not going to change US attitude toward Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, stated on Wednesday that Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election will not alter Washington's stance on the Ukrainian crisis.



According to Lavrov, the US aims to maintain control over all global matters, including the situation in Ukraine. He shared his thoughts in an interview with Russia's Rossiya-1 TV channel.



He stated that “Washington’s fundamental approach to Ukraine-related issues, as well as to those concerning Europe, will not change because Washington will always seek to control everything that is happening within NATO’s orbit, especially on NATO territory.”



Besides, the lines between the European Union and NATO are becoming blurred both militarily and politically. How they will exert this control is anyone's guess. It’s not for me to speculate, but there are various options.



He further noted that "But I have no doubt that they will want to keep these processes under their control.”



In a separate remark, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that there are no current plans for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Trump.

