Royal Jordanian To Launch Nonstop Service To Washington For Mid-March 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Jordanian announced the launch of a new nonstop route between Queen Alia International Airport, Amman, and Washington Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.

This new service will start mid-March 2025, while further solidifying RJ's commitment to expanding its global and enhancing connectivity between the Middle East and North America, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The new route will be operated twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Sundays, utilizing RJ's 787 Dreamliner. This strategic addition to RJ's network aims to strengthen ties between the two capital cities, supporting travel for government, business, tourism, and ethnic communities, the statement said.

Royal Jordanian's President/CEO Samer Majali said:“We are thrilled to introduce this new nonstop service between Amman and Washington, D.C. This route not only enhances our network connectivity but also underscores our dedication to fostering stronger ties between Jordan and the United States. We look forward to offering our passengers a superior travel experience and contributing to the economic and cultural exchange between our nations.”

He added:“This route is another step toward fulfilling our vision of being the airline of choice in the Levant for travellers seeking world-class services and convenience while fostering stronger ties in business, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

The Washington, D.C. route complements Royal Jordanian's existing direct flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Together, these routes highlight RJ's pivotal role in connecting the Levant with key cities across North America, according to the statement.