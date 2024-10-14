Egypt's Military Capabilities Sufficient To Defend Country: Al-Sisi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reiterated Egypt's military strength, declaring that the are fully capable of defending the country.

During a speech at the Armed Forces' educational symposium on Monday, marking the anniversary of the October War victories, Al-Sisi said,“Our country is, by God's grace, doing well. The military's capabilities are sufficient to defend our country, not to do anything against anyone.”

He went on to address the importance of maintaining a comprehensive national strength, encompassing military, economic, cultural, and social aspects.“You need to know that maintaining a comprehensive national strength in all its meanings – be it military, economic, cultural, or awareness – is essential, and we all play a part in this. The armed forces and police must remain at the highest readiness and capability to protect the country,” he stated.

Al-Sisi also reflected on the historical significance of the October War victory, highlighting the unity and resilience of the Egyptian people.“We gather today, in a renewed annual tradition, to celebrate a victory that was, and will remain, a turning point in the history of our beloved nation, expressing the will of a nation that turned defeat into victory and raised the flags of Egypt on the land of Sinai in an epic saga written by the army and the people. They etched in the memory of this nation the heroism of the victory that we are proud of, generation after generation.”

He further emphasised the enduring lessons of the war, stressing the importance of planning, execution, and unity in facing challenges.“Although 51 years have passed, the spring of the October victory continues to overflow with lessons and experiences that inspire our vision for the present and the future. It confirms to us that scientific planning, meticulous execution, and unity in the face of challenges are the sure way to achieve goals. This is a recurring message from the Egyptian people throughout the years, despite the differing difficulties and challenges.”

Al-Sisi highlighted the crucial role of the Egyptian people in achieving the October War victory.“History has recorded the greatness of the October victory with letters of light, but today I want to focus on the role of the entire Egyptian people in achieving this victory. All its segments set an exemplary model in supporting its army, materially and morally. They proved that victory is not only achieved on the battlefields, but it is primarily achieved through the unity, resilience, awareness, faith, and determination of the people to face challenges and achieve victory.”

He went on to describe the October War victory as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Egyptian people.

“The October victory was truly the story of a people, the story of fathers and mothers who offered their children in sacrifice for this nation. The story of wives, children, and daughters who endured the bitterness of separation. The story of every citizen from the north of Egypt to the south, from the east to the west, who endured and persevered for their country. It was a story that embodied the Egyptian character in all its brilliance, creating what some thought impossible. It confirmed that these people would sacrifice everything to protect Egypt's security and the safety of its land against any threat or aggression. And that the armed forces are the impregnable shield that protects the resources of this nation, supported by the unity, steadfastness, and will of its people.”

Al-Sisi also touched on the need for sustained efforts to maintain regional peace and security.“This year, the October victory falls on us in the midst of successive events and turbulent circumstances experienced in our regional environment. It reminds us once again that our choice of just and sustainable peace compels us to continue building the comprehensive strength capabilities of this nation, as it is the only way to preserve and protect peace, and to deter any attempt to think about aggression against it.”

He stressed that Egypt's pursuit of peace is rooted in its strength and commitment to upholding international law.“From this perspective, Egypt's constant efforts to maintain security and stability in the region stem from a position of ability and strength, and the conviction that a just and comprehensive peace must respect the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and abandoning illusions of expansion and hostile policies. This will ensure peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the region and spare future generations the ravages of conflict.”

Concluding his speech, Al-Sisi expressed gratitude to Egypt's fallen heroes and extended congratulations to the armed forces.“Finally, allow me to express my deepest gratitude to Egypt's heroes, the martyrs of the armed forces in the October War and all wars. To their families and loved ones, I say, 'The Egyptian people are genuine and do not forget those who sacrificed for them. Egypt will remain loyal to you as your sons were loyal to her.'”



