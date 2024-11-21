Canada Announces Partnership For Animation, Digital Content Education In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Canada's University of Waterloo and Jordan's Progressive Generation Holding are set to create the first animation and digital content education centre in the Middle East.

The training facility is scheduled to be inaugurated in March 2025, and it will deliver University of Waterloo-certified training programmes for Jordanian youth interested in animation and digital content creation, according to a Canadian embassy statement.

Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Tarik Ali Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying:“Jordan has long been a source for education and human resource development in the Middle East."

This partnership between the University of Waterloo and Jordan's Progressive Generation Holding will help position it as a hub for digital content creation and outsourcing, the ambassador added.

"We believe this bold training initiative will help generate over 50,000 job opportunities in the creative industries in the MENA region by 2030," he noted.

University of Waterloo Corporate Development Lead Jean-Paul Mouton said:“We are very excited to be the accreditation partner for PG Studios on this important initiative. Supporting digital skills development and the potential of creating 50,000 new jobs will be truly transformational for the MENA region.”

CEO of Progressive Generation Holding Ahmad Al Masri said:“Together, we are not just envisioning a new era of animation-we are building it. By empowering students, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities, we are elevating our industry to unprecedented heights.”

The University of Waterloo and Progressive Generation Holding will help deliver the latest in animation and digital content creation, preparing students to excel in competitive global markets, said the statement.

The programme will blend academic accreditation and learner certification for high quality education that meets global industry standards. It will also help position Jordan as a leader in advanced educational services through regional and international collaboration, the statement added.