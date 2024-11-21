Jordan Condemns Israel's Bombing Of Residential Neighbourhood In Gaza's Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's bombing of a residential neighbourhood in Beit Lahia and a home in the Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza, resulting in the death of more than 80 people and causing injuries to dozens, most of whom were women and children.

The Foreign described the attack as a "blatant" violation of international law, particularly the 1949 Geneva on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, and a war crime that adds to Israel's ongoing crimes against Gaza, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel's continued violations of international law and its systematic targeting of innocent civilians.

He also expressed disappointment regarding the United Nations Security Council's failure, once again, to reach a resolution to enforce a ceasefire and address the destruction and humanitarian disaster caused by Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza.

The spokesperson renewed calls on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to immediately stop its aggression on Gaza, end its ongoing violations of international law, and stop its crimes against the Palestinian people.