King, UAE President Hold Meeting In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, covering the deep-rooted bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting, held at Al Shati Palace within efforts to maintain Jordan-UAE coordination, the two sides expressed pride in the distinguished ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as keenness to bolster relations across all fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions at the meeting covered means of expanding cooperation and maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests and Arab causes.

Discussing regional developments, King Abdullah reaffirmed the need to step up efforts to revive prospects to achieve peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution, stressing the importance of ceasing all illegal Israeli measures that undermine this solution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and a number of senior UAE officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, His Majesty was received at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a number of senior officials.