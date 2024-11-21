Karnataka Unveils 50 Start-Up Innovations At Bengaluru Tech Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (KNN) The second day of the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) witnessed the Karnataka unveiling 50 cutting-edge products and solutions developed by state-supported start-ups.

These innovations span sectors such as IT/ITeS, agri-tech, med-tech, care, clean-tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and deep tech.

Most start-ups showcased were nurtured in Karnataka's K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Business Incubators (TBIs).

These facilities, established in partnership with bodies like the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), provide crucial support to start-ups at various stages of growth.

Celebrating excellence, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) awards recognised industry leaders. Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) bagged the "Best Performer" award in the Mysuru region, with a remarkable Rs 5,000 crore in IT services exports.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India was named the "Highest Job Creator in IT," though specific figures were undisclosed.

Further accolades went to Altran Technologies India, Microland, and Standard Chartered Global Business Services for their exceptional growth in IT/ITES exports. Schneider Electric IT Business was crowned the "IT Pride of Karnataka" for its contributions to electronic hardware exports.

Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil lauded STPI initiatives, emphasising,“India has risen as a global leader in software services, thanks to a robust IT ecosystem fostered by these efforts.”

The summit also spotlighted challenges and opportunities in the sector. Shan MS from Namma Yatri urged expedited financial access for drivers, calling for the swift implementation of RBI's FLDG initiative.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka forecasted a surge in vehicle ownership fuelled by affordable electric vehicles (EVs), predicting transformative changes in the next 10-15 years.

BTS continues to cement Bengaluru's status as a global innovation hub, driving collaboration across technology, industry, and government.

(KNN Bureau)