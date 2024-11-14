South Korean Startup, Callus Company Launches Its SPRINT PROGRAM In India With An Aim To Build A Talent Pool Of 100,000 Candidates By 2026

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 13, 2024 - Callus Company, a South Korean startup focused on connecting young talent to global markets, announces the launch of its flagship SPRINT PROGRAM in India. This innovative program provides Indian students and professionals with internship-based hiring opportunities, aiming to empower them with competitive salaries and career growth in international roles. The entry into the Indian highlights Callus Company's commitment to fostering career opportunities for a large pool of highly skilled yet underemployed individuals in India.



Callus Company's move into India is backed by the country's significant talent base and the company's strategy to offer secure, permanent positions over short-term contracts. This unique approach not only allows Indian candidates to showcase their skills globally but also supports international companies in accessing a growth-focused, motivated workforce without hefty platform fees.



"With India's expanding pool of skilled young professionals, it's the perfect destination for us to introduce SPRINT PROGRAM," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Callus Company. "Our mission is to create an equitable and sustainable platform that opens doors for Indian talent in the global job market, enabling them to build long-term careers with fair compensation."



Callus Company is part of the K-Startup Centre (KSC) 2024 cohort, run by The Circle: Founders Club (FC) in India, part of a global initiative aimed at helping South Korean startups explore opportunities in the Indian market. Supported by the Korea Institute of Startups & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), this program benefits startups from diverse sectors through mentoring, business connections, networking events, and local market insights to support cross-border innovation.



In line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) policy of October 2023, which mandates that students complete 60-120 internship hours before graduation, Callus Company has tailored the SPRINT PROGRAM to fulfill these requirements. By providing AICTE-compliant internships, the program allows students to meet graduation criteria, gain valuable experience, and improve their employability, even if not hired directly.



Callus Company aims to build a talent pool of 100,000 candidates by 2026 collaborating with top educational institutions and expanding its reach across India. Partnering with prestigious universities such as SRM University in Chennai, Amity University in Noida, and VTU in Bangalore, Callus Company will ensure a steady flow of high-quality candidates, strengthening its pipeline and establishing a robust recruitment platform.



Through these initiatives, Callus Company aims to redefine the recruitment experience for Indian talent, building a verified, reliable platform that serves as a bridge between India's educational institutions and global markets. The company's ultimate vision is to establish itself as India's leading recruitment platform for international positions, delivering a mutually beneficial experience for candidates and companies alike.





About Callus Company



Callus Company is a pioneering South Korean startup that connects young professionals with global opportunities through its innovative SPRINT PROGRAM. Focused on empowering early-career talent, Callus Company provides full-time employment options with competitive salaries, enabling candidates to build long-term, sustainable careers. Dedicated to creating equitable employment solutions, Callus Company is committed to bridging the gap between Indian talent and the global workforce.

