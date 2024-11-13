Blueberry Rebrand Reflects Exciting New Era For The Forex Company

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Blueberry Rebrand Reflects Exciting New Era for the Company With the global trading boasting improved capabilities and greater agility for its customers



SYDNEY, AU, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Blueberry, a leading global forex broker, is excited to announce a significant rebrand for the company, which sees the company's name changing from Blueberry Markets to Blueberry, alongside a new sophisticated look and feel.

The rebrand marks a new era for the company as a new fully licensed and independent broker and reflects its ongoing commitment to providing a seamless experience to its global trading community.

Dean Hyde, Chief Executive Officer at Blueberry, explains the new brand identity reflects the growing maturity of the business.

"We've achieved a significant milestone in securing an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL), which not only enables us to operate with greater speed and agility but it will also enable us to offer our customers enhanced capabilities," says Hyde.

"We've experienced rapid growth since Blueberry was established in 2016 and we're no longer in our infancy, we're an established global trading platform that's serviced over 50,000 traders worldwide. Securing our own AFSL means achieving a core foundational pillar that is crucial for the global expansion, as we embark on this exciting new phase of the business. While the rebrand encompasses an update of how we appear visually, it's more than a new logo and revamped user experience. It symbolises a new way of behaving for our business, aimed at providing our customers with the best trading environment in the market."

Exciting customer developments include an upcoming strategic partnership with TradingView. The highly-intuitive visualization platform (with over 60M+ users worldwide) offers powerful charting capabilities, community networking features, and extensive tools to enhance trading analysis.

Blueberry also has ambitious expansion plans, which will see the company developing a local presence in Malaysia, the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America, in addition to its Sydney, Australia headquarters and Manilla office.

"As Blueberry evolves, our ethos remains clear: to provide the best trading environment in the market coupled with the exceptional customer experience that sets us apart," says Hyde.

About Blueberry

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Blueberry is an independent forex broker offering exceptional trading conditions, industry-leading platforms and broad market access to traders worldwide.

In addition to fast execution, deep liquidity and low spreads, Blueberry is committed to offering a superior customer experience to traders of all sophistication levels - which is exemplified by the 4.7 star rating from over 2,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

