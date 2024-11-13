Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) A Gem In The Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is positioned to benefit from increased investor interest in precious metals as well as growing demand for critical minerals.“McEwen Mining is a and silver producer with operations across the Americas, including Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. In addition to its core business of precious metals, the company has significant exposure to copper through its 48% ownership of McEwen Copper, a subsidiary responsible for the advanced-stage Los Azules project in Argentina. Led by Rob McEwen, a seasoned mining veteran with a personal investment of $225 million, McEwen Mining is establishing itself as a significant player in the critical minerals space.”

“The company's vision is simple: maximize asset productivity, improve profitability, and ultimately increase share value while offering returns to investors. With a seasoned leader at the helm, a diverse portfolio, and a keen focus on sustainability, McEwen Mining stands poised to unleash significant value, offering investors a golden opportunity to tap into an underappreciated gem.”

To view the full article, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN