(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, has issued updates for November 14, 2024.

OKX Introduces Pre-Market Futures for MAJOR Token, Announces ACT Listing

OKX today announced the listing of two new tokens: MAJOR, the native token of popular Telegram game 'Major of Telegram,' and ACT, the utility token powering AI 'Act I The AI Prophecy.'

MAJOR token listing details:



The MAJOR/USDT spot pair will be available for trading from November 28

Pre-Market Futures trading begins November 14 at 7:00 AM (UTC), offering up to 2x leverage 'Major of Telegram' serves a community of over 14 million players, offering Telegram Stars and TON cryptocurrency rewards



ACT token listing details:



The ACT/USDT spot pair begins trading from November 14 at 10:00 AM (UTC)

Deposits for ACT were enabled on November 14 at 7:00 AM (UTC) ACT powers 'Act I: The AI Prophecy,' an innovative platform facilitating AI system collaboration



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

*Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

