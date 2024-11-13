Todd William Harris Takes On Dual-Leadership Roles At Insignia Capital Corp. And Insignia Mortgage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Todd W. Harris Named Chief of & Head of Originations Insignia Capital Corp. and Head Construction Lending & Broker Associate at Insignia Mortgage

- Josh AltmanBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As of November 14th, 2024, Insignia Mortgage is thrilled to welcome Todd William Harris as Head of Construction Lending & Broker Associate, as well as to their sister company, Insignia Capital Corp., as Chief of Construction & Head of Originations. Harris has made significant contributions to the growth of the private lending space. His expertise is in high demand from previous career successes with Oaktree Capital, Genesis Capital, Goldman Sachs, Neuberger Berman, and Center Street Lending. His innovation and leadership will now be focused on Insignia Mortgage and Insignia Capital Corp.Harris is known for his ability to identify market opportunities, create new lending solutions, as well as build strong relationships with borrowers and investors focusing on Fix and Flip, Ground Up Construction, Bridge, DSCR plus owner-occupied luxury A paper products. A key strength is his ability to identify market gaps and create lending products that meet the needs of borrowers who are often underserved by traditional banks and private lenders. He has a deep understanding of the financial industry and can create lending products tailored to borrowers' specific needs. For example, he has helped small businesses and entrepreneurs secure funding through alternative lending platforms.Damon Germanides, co-founder of Insignia Mortgage commented,“This is a significant development for a boutique operation like Insignia Mortgage and Insignia Capital Corp. Todd will serve a dual role as Head of Construction Lending for Insignia Mortgage and Chief of Construction and Head of Origination for Insignia Capital Corp. We are excited for Todd to bring his extensive experience in fix-and-flip, bridge, and construction lending to the Insignia platform as we aim to expand our direct lending business.”Other leaders in the real estate finance industry are also eager for Harris to step into his new dual role. Cindy Ambuehl, an esteemed real estate agent with Christie's International Real Estate, is excited to extend her heartfelt congratulations to Todd William Harris on his recent appointment as Chief of Construction and Head of Originations at Insignia Mortgage and Insignia Capital. This significant role reflects Todd's exceptional expertise and dedication to the industry. "I am thrilled for Todd as he embarks on this exciting new chapter," said Cindy Ambuehl. "His passion for the industry and proven track record make him the ideal leader for this role. I am confident he will inspire great success at Insignia Mortgage." Roman James, a renowned developer and founder of RJDB, provided the following statement, "I've known Todd and have done business with him for over a decade. His expertise and dedication to the industry are unparalleled. I am confident that he will lead the team with integrity and passion, setting new standards for excellence." Also sharing his support for Todd's career move was Josh Altman of The Altman Brothers in Beverly Hills, CA. Altman commented that Harris'“strategic addition to the Insignia team marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence in the mortgage industry.”Harris brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional track record in construction and mortgage origination. His innovative approach and proven leadership skills will undoubtedly drive Insignia Mortgage and Insignia Capital Corp. to new heights. With over 25 years in the industry, Harris' expertise will enhance each company's capabilities and further ensure clients receive unparalleled service.He is anticipated to add his unique marketing skills to help expand awareness of the benefits of private lending to borrowers and investors. Harris has already established a strong network of borrowers and investors who trust his expertise and rely on his lending products to help them achieve their financial goals.Noah Furie, co-founder of Insignia Capital Corp. added that,“Todd's connectivity in the bridge lending and construction lending marketplace will turbocharge Insignia Capital Corp's production goals as we look to grow this business within the California market and beyond.”In his new positions at Insignia Mortgage and Insignia Capital Corp., Harris will continue to be an important player in the private lending space and will likely continue to make significant contributions to the industry in the future.About Insignia MortgageAt Insignia Mortgage, we understand that what works for one client does not always work for everyone. Especially when your financial picture doesn't adhere to the strict model that many conforming lenders demand. Even under the most complex circumstances, our team of loan experts can quickly navigate through the process to deliver the most highly competitive loan solutions. We've successfully closed some of the largest and most complex transactions in the country for high net-worth clients, many of whom are self-employed and have significant assets but fluctuating incomes; and, for foreign nationals who receive income outside of the United States or are buying in the United States for the first time. Learn more about Insignia Mortgage atAbout Insignia Capital Corp.Insignia Capital Corp, with decades of fix and flip and bridge lending expertise, is now backed by a multi-billion-dollar institutional partner, ensuring access to competitive capital. Specializing in loans for real estate investors, our boutique approach guarantees personalized service, direct principal involvement, and rapid decisions. Loans can be funded in as little as 7 days. Working with Insignia Capital brings our A-Team to your investment and loan opportunity. You can trust in our expertise to provide the optimal loan program and guidance for your funding needs. As the real estate market evolves, partnerships with forward-thinking firms like Insignia Capital Corp are essential for small operators leveraging fix-and-flip and bridge lending strategies. Learn more at or access our quick loan submission form at###

