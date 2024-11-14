Mumbai Traffic Alert: PM Modi's Rally At Dadar's Shivaji Park Today, November 14 - Avoid These Routes All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Traffic has released a traffic advisory for commuters today, i.e. November 14 due to a public meeting organised at Dadar's Shivaji Park by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally will be attended by Prime Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This event is being held ahead of the Maharashtra scheduled for November 20.

As per the advisory, the restrictions will be in place from 10 am to 11 pm. In its advisory, the traffic police has outlined areas with parking restrictions, alternate routes, and instructions for those attending the rally.





1. S From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction .

2. Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. Entire M. B. Raut Marg, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar, 5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

7. L. J. Road: From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. N. C. Kelkar Rood From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji park, Dadar.





9. T. IL Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Juntion to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Rood: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East)

11. Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai road, Matanga (East)

12. Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road: From Sealink road to J. K. Kapur Chwak upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

14. Dr. Annie besant Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.





S.V.S. Road North Bound :- From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, from Siddhivinayak Junction to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church Lell turn Gokhale or S. K. Bole. Road.

S.V.S. Road South Bound, Dandekar Chowk left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja badhe ROUTE Chwak right turn L. J. Road to Gokhale raod or N C Kelkar Road.

Traffic police issues advisory for participants of Jahir Sabha

The vehicles coming from various areas shall drop the participants at Alightment Point and proceed for parking at designated places as follows.

1. Western and Northern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from western and Northern suburbs through Western Express highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Mahim Railway station to Ruparel collage area and proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL Parking, India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Kamagar Stadium and on Senapati Bapat Road, While Light Motor Vehicles can be park at India Bulls One center PPL parking.

2. Eastern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express highway shall alight participants near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K. 4 Roads.

3. City and South Mumbal:- Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Roed shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Raheja PPL Parking, Sudam kalu ahire road, worll, Padurang Budhkar marg Galxo Junction upto Kume Chowk, Sudam kalu ahire road, worll, Narayan Hardikur marg. Sacred heart high school upto JK Kapur Chowk, similarly, Vehicles coming using B. A. Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking at designated parking placo at Five Garden or R.A.K. 4 Road.