Maharashtra Ambulance Explosion: Pregnant Woman Escapes Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Jalgaon Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire broke out in an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman, resulting in the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. As per NDTV report, the incident occurred on a flyover along a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area . Report further added that the ambulance was en route from Erandol Hospital to Jalgaon District Hospital, carrying the pregnant woman and her family.





The report further mentioned that when the driver noticed smoke coming from the ambulance engine, he immediately got out and also asked the pregnant woman and her family to move to a safe deistance. Shortly after they exited, the engine caught fire, and an oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance exploded just minutes later.





On November 13, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Vikas Nagar area near Uttam Nagar. According to the Delhi Fire Service, seven fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. In another incident, a fire broke out at a shoe godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. As per official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, a call regarding the fire was received at 4.10 am and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service. The official aded that it took five hours for the firefighters to control the blaze in the footwear godown. A lot of chemicals were lying in the premises and six more fire tenders were later sent for cooling operation, he said as reported by PTI. In another incident, a fire broke out in a market near Anwar Shah Road in south Kolkata. The blaze was brought under control in about one and half hours with the help of 16 fire tenders.





In Mathura, a day after a blaze at the Indian Oil Corporation refinery, a senior official on Wednesday informed that a preliminary probe found that a valve malfunctioned, leading to hydrocarbons mixing with steam that caused a flash fire in which eight people were injured. Citing Refinery officials, PTI reported that it was not an explosion as some news reports suggested but a flash fire that caused burn injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)