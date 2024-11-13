Ukraine, U.S. Top Diplomats Discuss Kyiv's Military Needs In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest battlefield developments, Ukraine's key defense needs, long-range capabilities, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The head of Ukrainian announced this on X , reports Ukrinform.

“I met with Secretary Blinken in Brussels to thank for U.S. support and his personal contribution. Russia's use of DPRK and ballistic missiles, Iranian drones, threatens not only Europe, but also Asia and the Middle East. We need to achieve just peace through unity and strength," he said.

Sybiha added that he had briefed his American counterpart on the battlefield situation, Ukraine's key defense needs and the need to have full long-range capabilities. The parties also spoke of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"We appreciate the plans to allocate all previously approved military assistance funds in the coming weeks," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.

As reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Brussels on Wednesday.

Sybiha is on a visit to Brussels for bilateral talks with high-ranking officials from the EU and NATO.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha, X