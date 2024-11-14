Delhi AQI Plummets To 400 Today 'Gasping For Breath' Delhiites Ask, 'Why Is It Not Declared A Public Health Holiday?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality has reached alarming levels on 14 November, as the Air Quality (AQI) plummeted into the "severe" category. The AQI hit a staggering 434 at 6 am, marking the worst air quality in the national capital this season.

Areas Across Delhi Record Alarming AQI Levels

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlights critical AQI levels in various areas, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 473, Alipur at 424, and Ashok Vihar at 471. Other areas like IGI Airport T3, Dwarka, Rohini, and Wazirpur also reported AQI levels well into the "severe" zone, underscoring the city's ongoing pollution crisis.

Why Is Delhi's Air Quality So Poor?

The unprecedented pollution spike has been attributed to a combination of factors, including dense fog and stagnant air conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) called the event an“episodic” occurrence, linked to dense fog trapping pollutants and reducing visibility.

The city also recorded the lowest daytime temperature of the season, with the maximum temperature dropping from 32.8°C to 27.8°C in just a day, exacerbating the situation.

Netizens React to Delhi's Pollution

The poor air quality has sparked outrage on social media, with many residents expressing frustration over the lack of action.

One user wrote,“Delhi today at 4 pm. An AQI of 0-50 is 'good,' above 150 is 'unhealthy,' and over 300 is 'hazardous.' Our national capital #Delhi has broken all records and is turning into a dying city. Still, we are lacking civic responsibility and commitment to a civilized urban community.”