Kanguva Advance Collection Day 1: Will Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani's Epic Fantasy Impress Audience? Film To Earn...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much-awaited Tamil epic-fantasy Kanguva, starring Suriya, released on Thursday, November 14. The movie is expected to make a decent debut as it has earned an estimated ₹17.61 crore in advance booking (with blocked seats), according to tracker Sacnilk.

Additionally, Kanguva has minted ₹10.16 crore without blocked seats, added the report. The movie features Tamil star Suriya, whose movies like“Thana Sendha Kottam”,“Soorarai Pottru”, have been remade in Hindi cinema.

Kanguva advance booking day 1

Kanguva has earned an estimated ₹17.61 crore (with blocked seats) and ₹10.16 crore (without blocked seats) in advance booking for its first day shows, according to Sacnilk. The movie has received an impressive response from regions like Andhra Pradesh. An estimated 372,673 seats have been booked for Kanguva's Tamil version, 20,042 for Hindi, and 84,294 for Telugu version.



About Kanguva movie

The movie is made in Tamil and directed by Siva. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva features Suriya in dual roles. Additionally, the movie features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani in key roles. Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Anandaraj and K. S. Ravikumar also feature in key roles in the movie.

The movie released worldwide on 14 November in standard, 3D and IMAX formats in 38 languages, according to IMDb. Kanguva was initially announced in 2019 but the plan was put on hold due to Covid. The film has been shot in multiple locations including Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikana, and Rajahmundry. With an reported budget of around ₹300–350 crore, it is one of the most expensive Indian films.

The movie's trailer created a massive buzz among netizens. Additionally, the movie songs released so far have received applauds. One of Kanguva's track, 'Naayak', opens with visuals of Suriya in an intense avatar. The song includes a high-voltage fight scene of Suriya in the rain.