Canada Reinstates Khalistani-Linked Fugitive Sunny Toronto As Border Officer Despite India's Terrorism Charges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Canadda Row: Sandeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sunny Toronto, a Canadian border officer employed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), has been cleared of charges by Canadian authorities.

This development comes against the backdrop of mounting allegations from the Indian government, which had accused Sandeep Sidhu of promoting Khalistani activities and playing a key role in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab, in Tarn Taran district of Punjab in October 2020.

| Canada mandir cancels event over 'extremely high threat' after temple attack

The Indian authorities had added Sandeep Sidhu or Sunny Toronto to their list of fugitives sought for deportation, accusing him of being part of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) , a group with alleged links to Khalistani separatism. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also connected Sidhu to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), claiming he masterminded the 2020 assassination of Sandhu.

Despite the serious allegations or collusion with terrorist groups and murder of an Indian national, the CBSA has decided to reinstate Sunny Toronto to his post after a thorough investigation, giving him a clean chit.

This decision comes at a time when diplomatic ties between India and Canada are under severe strain, particularly following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

| Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, arrested

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's repeated accusations that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar have added to the diplomatic row with India.

Sidhu's Legal Defence and the Role of Canadian Authorities

Sandeep Sidhu's legal team has criticised the Canadian government's response to the charges against him. According to CBC News, Sidhu's lawyers argued that Canada should have defended him more vigorously against the accusations from a foreign government, particularly given the accusations of a disinformation campaign being waged against him.