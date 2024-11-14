West Bengal News: ED Conducts Searches Over Alleged Lottery Fraud And Money Laundering Case Details Here
Date
11/14/2024 12:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate on November 14 is conducting searches at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with an alleged financial fraud of lottery and the corruption case involving money laundering through lottery tickets to certain influential people, as reported by news agecny ANI.
