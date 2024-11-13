Igloo Craft Beers Shines Bright With Double Win At Asia Beer Championship 2024 And Kyoorius Design Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 13, Mumbai: Igloo Craft Beers is redefining the beer scene with its innovative and unique brewing approach. Recently, the brand celebrated a remarkable milestone, by winning the Silver Medal for its Wit and Wisdom beer at the Asia Beer Championship 2024, alongside accolades for Best Brand Identity and Packaging Design at the Kyoorius Design Awards 2024. With a steadfast commitment to quality and creativity, Igloo truly stands out in the craft beer landscape.



The Silver Medal for Igloo's 'Wit and Wisdom' beer- a Belgian Witbier at the Asia Beer Championship 2024 highlights the exceptional quality of Igloo's brews and cemented its reputation in the world of Craft Beers. This Belgian Witbier, with its refreshing citrusy and spicy notes, has captured the hearts of beer enthusiasts across the country. The 'Best Brand Identity and Packaging Design' award at the Kyoorius Design Awards 2024 recognizes Igloo's unique and eye-catching branding, which is inspired by the nostalgic memories of a friend's house that was always too cold, making it a stand-out brand acing not just the quality & taste game but also ruling the aesthetics game.



Founded by the visionary Chaitanya Khanapure-a tech enthusiast turned brewmaster-Igloo is quickly establishing itself as a standout player in the craft beer arena. Say goodbye to the mundane and dive into an exciting selection, from the refreshingly easy-drinking Konkan Rice Lager to the tropical explosion of Mumbai Daze, and the bold robustness of Heavy Hitter. Each brew is a masterpiece, crafted with the finest ingredients and traditional techniques, ensuring that you experience a taste as authentic as the stories you'll share while enjoying them.



"Winning these awards is a huge honour for us," says Chaitanya Khanapure, Founder of Igloo Craft Beers. "It's a validation of our commitment to quality and innovation. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of flavour and creativity, and to bring more exciting beers to our customers."



What sets Igloo apart? Their vibrant, eye-catching packaging isn't just for show; it reflects the fun and adventure in every can. Plus, unlike many beers in the market, Igloo's brews are not pasteurised, preserving the rich flavours and unique character of each batch. Discover a breath of fresh air in the craft beer landscape-where quality meets creativity, and every sip invites you to join the celebration! With its unique brand identity, award-winning brews, and commitment to quality, Igloo Craft Beers is rapidly making a name for itself in the Indian craft beer market. As Igloo continues to push the boundaries of flavour and creativity, it's clear that this brand is here to stay.





About Igloo Craft Beers: Igloo Craft Beers is a craft brewery based in India that is committed to producing high-quality, innovative beers. Founded by Chaitanya Khanapure, a tech enthusiast turned brewmaster, Igloo's mission is to provide beer lovers with a diverse range of flavours and styles, all brewed with passion and precision.

User :- Riya Shah

Email :...