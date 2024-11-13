Russia Preparing To Attack Baltic States, Needs Four To Six Years For This CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is preparing for an attack on the Baltic states, which, under current circumstances, would require four to six years to execute.

This statement was made by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Kovalenko, unfortunately, the Russians are currently succeeding in convincing Europe that they definitely do not intend to attack them in the future.

“Of course, they actually do want to, and they are looking for opportunities to accumulate resources. They are preparing and launching information attacks against NATO countries to weaken their governments politically and destabilize the Alliance itself,” Kovalenko emphasized.

He also noted that most European politicians lack the inner strength to speak to their societies about the real threat. They are reluctant to lose their ratings by making decisions about greater mobilization of their societies and economies.

“The Russians are planning actions against the Baltic countries, and under current conditions, four to six years is the time they need. This is the timeline if Europe continues to view the war with Russia as someone else's problem,” the CCD head stressed.

Kovalenko added:“Europe resembles an ostrich burying its head in the sand, content with Russian disinformation claiming there are no aggressive intentions.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Estonian expert on societal resilience, Dmitro Teperyk, suggested that the Baltic states and Poland, which border Russia, should share their experience in dealing with Moscow with other Western countries. This could help develop joint actions against the aggressor state.