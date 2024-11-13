Greenbrier To Webcast Presentation At The 2024 Stephens Annual Investment Conference
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX ) will be presenting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the 2024 Stephens Annual investment conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 10:00 am CT, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Listeners can access the Audio webcast on the Greenbrier website at . To register for or listen to the webcast, access the investors tab shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website and click on the Events page.
The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 15,500 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .
