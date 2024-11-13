Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo Begins construction on River Country Water Park in Central Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Central Florida's Newest Water Park Attraction Slated to Debut in Summer 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts has officially broken ground on River Country Water Park , an exhilarating new addition to the award-winning Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo . Set to open to resort guests in summer 2025, this water park promises endless fun and relaxation, capturing the adventurous spirit of River Ranch.

Continue Reading

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo Begins on River Country Water Park in Central Florida

Rendering of River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo (conceptual and subject to change).

Post thi





River Country Water Park will offer three heart-pounding waterslides: an open slide stretching over 281 feet with thrilling twists and turns, a vibrant tube slide with colorful stripes and a high-adrenaline freefall slide that plunges guests from 35 feet up. The oversized, island-inspired lagoon pool with shallow-water sun shelves and lounge seating will provide the ultimate escape for those seeking to unwind between rides.

Families and younger guests will be delighted by an expansive aquatic play area, featuring a splash pad with mini slides, dump buckets, spray cannons and a whimsical waterfall shower. Surrounding the play area are additional kid-friendly activities, like the "ride 'n spray" horse, a mushroom maze and a towering water feature affectionately known as "Buddy Bovine."

Unique, ranch-themed cabanas, inspired by the resorts' famous glamping wagons and teepees will offer exclusive seating for up to six guests. Each cabana includes a large-screen TV, mini refrigerator and a private in-cabana safe. The full-service "Bar'n" bar will also serve up cold beverages and snacks in a rustic, ranch-inspired setting.

Westgate Resorts' timeshare owners will enjoy complimentary access to the water park when visiting during their timeshare week, providing another great benefit to owners.

"Westgate's River Country Water Park adds to the already impressive lineup of amenities we're proud to offer at our premier resort ranch," said Westgate Resorts CEO, Jim Gissy. "Westgate River Ranch is one of the most unique vacation experiences in Florida, and we're thrilled to give our guests and timeshare owners even more reasons to make lasting memories with us year after year."

The new water park underscores Westgate's commitment to providing immersive, one-of-a-kind vacation experiences . With the debut of River Country Water Park, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo further solidifies its position as Florida's premier adventure getaway.

For more information on Westgate Resorts and its innovative efforts as a leader in hospitality, please visit .

Media contact:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Westgate Resorts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED