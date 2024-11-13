(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates the Sale of Sutherlin Nissan of Vero Beach.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has decades of experience facilitating the successful selling and purchasing of auto dealerships. (PRNewsfoto/Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions)

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions represented Brett Sutherlin in the transaction.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage and advisory firm, represented Sutherlin Automotive Group in the sale of Sutherlin Nissan of Vero Beach to Andy Unanue. The dealership will now operate under the name Nissan of Vero Beach.

For over half a century, the Sutherlin Automotive Group has been a leader in the automotive industry, delivering quality service and an exceptional, stress-free car-buying experience. Established by industry pioneer George Sutherlin, the company has built a reputation for customer-focused service. Now led by his son, Brett Sutherlin, who serves as Owner and CEO, the family legacy continues with Brett's 28 years of expertise driving the company's ongoing success.

"As much I love the Vero market, this transaction made sense for us to further diversify our brand mix as a company in growth mode," said Brett Sutherlin, Sutherlin Automotive's Chief Executive Officer. "Mike has been a great partner for us and helped us on multiple transactions."

This marks Pinnacle's fourth transaction with Sutherlin in the past year.

"With the dynamic landscape of the automotive industry, we are witnessing strong demand for dealership acquisitions, particularly in premier markets like Florida," said Sims, President of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions. "Our team's deep industry expertise and strong relationships consistently drive above-market results for our clients.

With more than 60 years of combined experience as intermediaries on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided them for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize their unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for their clients, Pinnacle always looks forward to helping their clients achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit .

Contact:

Anne Kimmey

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED