Lumen Technologies To Present At Bofa 2024 Leveraged Finance Conference
11/13/2024 4:17:04 PM
DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) ("Lumen"), a global integrated Network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that Chris Stansbury, Lumen's executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the BofA 2024 Leveraged Finance conference on December 3, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET.
