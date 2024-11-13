Kuwaiti Urbnlanes Developments Launches 46-Feddan NOI Residence In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kuwaiti developer Urbnlanes Developments has launched its latest residential project, NOI Residence, in New Cairo, spanning over 46 feddans. The project, inspired by Voronoi Architecture and the balance of nature, features a built-up area of 18% and an open area of 82%, according to Fadi Abdalla, CEO of Urbnlanes Developments.

“NOI Residence embodies our commitment to creating sustainable and aesthetically pleasing communities,” said Abdalla.“We are inspired by nature's harmony and have designed a project that prioritises open spaces and a comfortable living experience.”

Abdalla noted that the project aligns with the approach of the parent company, which has 36 years of experience in the Gulf market. The company has launched over 100 projects, more than 20 towers, and three cities, with a focus on quality standards, precision, and commitment to delivery and maintenance timelines.

This commitment is reflected in the demand for the company's projects, such as Eastlane Mall in Fifth Settlement, New Cairo, which sold out entirely in less than four hours, according to Abdalla.

The interior and exterior designs for the NOI Residence project were crafted by Hany Saad Innovations. Okoplan, a global landscaping and master planning firm, handled the landscaping and master plan for NOI Residence, while Studio Délavé handled the project's visual identity. Studio Délavé is an international branding company based in Dubai and the UK, represented in Egypt by its CEO Ahmed Mostafa, who previously collaborated with Urbnlanes and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts on the Oddly Royal campaign's recent designs.

Meanwhile, Shadi Abdalla, Co-CEO of Urbnlanes Kuwait, stated that NOI Residence includes a range of residential units, including townhouses and twin houses, with sizes ranging from 150 to 350 square metres.

“NOI Residence offers a variety of housing options to suit different needs and lifestyles,” said Shadi Abdalla.“We are confident that this project will be a success due to its unique design, prime location, and focus on quality.”

Fadi Abdalla also highlighted the company's commitment to the Egyptian market.

“We believe in the potential of the Egyptian real estate market,” said Abdalla.“We have already launched six projects in Egypt within just two years, with total investments nearing EGP 46 billion. We are exploring opportunities to grow in Sheikh Zayed and the North Coast of Egypt, with preparations also underway to initiate real estate development projects in Saudi Arabia.”

Among the company's notable projects in Egypt are Levels Tower for Business, a mixed-use project offering administrative, commercial, medical, and hotel spaces in the New Administrative Capital; Yellow Residence, a residential project spanning over 100,800 square metres with a built-up area of 55,400 square metres; and Yellow Lane, a commercial, administrative, and medical project featuring modern medical clinics, restaurants, and administrative offices, in addition to Eastlane, a commercial and administrative project in Fifth Settlement, Egypt.