Investornewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) To Engage With Global Football Leaders At Soccerex Miami 2024
Date
11/13/2024 2:05:42 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company in football, will attend Soccerex Miami 2024 on November 13 and 14. Celebrated as the premier event for football business, Soccerex provides Brera an opportunity to connect with clubs, leagues, investors, and other industry stakeholders. CEO Pierre Galoppi highlighted the event's importance for staying attuned to global football trends and engaging with key figures across leagues, associations, and logistics teams. With Soccerex returning to Miami, Brera views the event as a valuable platform for fostering growth and visibility in the evolving football landscape.
About Brera Holdings PLC
Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.
