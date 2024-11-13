Urel Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer For AEG's LA Galaxy Recognized By Hispanic Executive Magazine On 2024 List Of Latinos In Sports

(MENAFN- 3BL) Sports have long served as a catalyst for inspiration, unity, and community empowerment. The influence of Latino leaders in this arena is more significant than ever, reshaping the landscape and redefining what it means to lead in sports.

This year, AEG's Urel Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer of LA Galaxy, was recognized in Hispanic Executive's prestigious 2024 Latinos in Sports annual series. Martinez was celebrated alongside 30 other distinguished sports executives, for his pivotal role in driving change and innovation within the industry.

“Being recognized among fellow Latinos in the sports industry is a testament to the power of diversity in driving success,” said Martinez.“Together, we can inspire the next generation of leaders and elevate our communities through business and sport.”

Under Martinez's leadership, AEG's LA Galaxy is coming off its highest grossing revenue season in club history.

To learn more about the Latinos in Sports annual series, please click here .