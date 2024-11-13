Unigen To Showcase AI Server Solutions And HPC Portfolio At SC24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unigen at SC24: Meet Us There!

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen, a global leader in the design and of industrial and enterprise grade OEM products, as well as a provider of comprehensive Electronic Manufacturing Services, is gearing up for SC24, the international for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis in Atlanta, Georgia, November 17-22, 2024.Visit our booth (#764) to see Cupcake , Unigen's Ruggedized Compact Edge AI Server in action with live multi-stream tracking for safety and surveillance. Unigen will also showcase its Poundcake Air-Cooled Inference Server (with 8x integrated Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI Modules ) demonstrating a fully integrated Video Management System (VMS) capable of handling up to 100 live streams concurrently. Visitors will also be able to see Atlas NV-CMM (Non-Volatile CXL Memory Module) showing low-latency persistent memory performance.In addition to these demos, Unigen will also be showing its broad portfolio of HPC solutions, including DDR5 Memory Modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO Adapters, Boot Drive SSDs, SCM SSDs up to 3.2TB, as well as High Capacity SSDs up to 122TB.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy and IoT. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at unigen.

Jeff Chang

Unigen Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.