Zeroedin Renews GSA Contract, Extending Delivery Of Leading People Analytics And Employee Survey Solutions For Government Agencies Through 2029

LINTHICUM, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroedIn Technologies, a leader in people analytics and employee survey solutions, proudly announces the renewal of its General Services Administration (GSA) contract through December 21, 2029, under contract number #GS-35F-121CA. This renewal allows ZeroedIn to continue delivering innovative workforce insight tools to agencies, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance employee engagement, compliance, and operational excellence.

Since joining the GSA schedule in 2015, ZeroedIn has been dedicated to helping federal agencies improve workforce analysis through advanced analytics and surveys, offering leaders critical insights into employee performance, satisfaction, and engagement across their organizations.

"As a longstanding GSA contract holder, we're thrilled to renew our commitment to simplifying people analytics for the federal government," said Jim Gill, CEO of ZeroedIn. "Our partnership with the GSA empowers agencies with streamlined access to workforce data and real-time insights, fostering data-driven decision-making and enabling sustainable change."

ZeroedIn's contract renewal highlights its commitment to helping federal clients achieve strategic workforce goals through powerful, scalable analytics solutions. With flexible deployment options and strong security, the platform meets the unique needs of federal operations-from employee satisfaction assessments to compliance. This renewal reinforces ZeroedIn's dedication to providing analytics tools that enhance workplace effectiveness and support federal workforce initiatives.

About ZeroedIn

ZeroedIn Technologies is a people analytics and employee survey software solution provider dedicated to helping organizations at every stage of their analytics journey. Through its comprehensive platform, ZeroedIn empowers HR leaders with data-driven insights to support better decision-making, engagement, and organizational outcomes.

