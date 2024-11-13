Over 2 Lakh Senior Citizens Received Ayushman Cards In MP: Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 13 (IANS) Over two lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have been issued Ayushman cards in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday.

Shukla claimed that Madhya Pradesh currently leads the country in issuing Ayushman cards for senior citizens. He asserted that the state is committed to reaching all eligible senior citizens with security under this ambitious scheme.

Shukla, who also holds the portfolio of the health department, further stated that the state government has set a target to issue 34.73 lakh Ayushman cards to eligible candidates by January 15.

"An action plan has been formulated, with ASHA workers and Community Health Offers (CHOs) conducting door-to-door outreach and organising special camps in both rural and urban areas," he added.

Shukla further added that approximately 30,000 to 35,000 Ayushman cards are being generated daily for senior citizens in Madhya Pradesh. He further informed that senior citizens covered under private health insurance or the employee state insurance (ESI) scheme are also eligible to receive benefits under the Ayushman scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually. On October 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced those above 70 years of age can also benefit from health insurance services under this scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible individuals aged 70 and above whose families are already covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will receive an additional top-up coverage of Rs 5 lakh annually through this card.

PMJAY is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals, corresponding to 12.34 crore families.