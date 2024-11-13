Solar Tint Celebrates 45 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Tint , a family-owned window and environmental graphics company, today announced its 45th anniversary. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1979 by Gary and Phyllis Young, Solar Tint has grown to include four recognized brands, including Solar Tint, Suntrol , ST Graphics , and ESP Window Tinting and Graphics, with seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

“When my mom and dad founded Solar Tint, their goal was to provide the best quality and service in the industry,” said Jason Young, President of Solar Tint.“They taught me to treat others with honesty and respect and to be responsive to our customers. These values still guide the company today.”

Solar Tint has earned regional and national awards of excellence and was recently named among the top five window film companies in the United States.

“I was fortunate to have entrepreneurial parents who believed in hard work and the American dream,” Young continued.“I am proud to carry on their legacy.”

Once limited to a handful of options, window film and vinyl graphics have become increasingly innovative and technical in their design and manufacture. New options provide sophisticated custom printing capabilities and enhanced product versatility and customization, including branding, murals, lettering, signage, banners, privacy solutions, and wallpaper alternatives.

Solar control remains in high demand, blocking up to 99 percent of UV and up to 84 percent of heat while reducing CO2 emissions and energy costs for commercial and residential customers.

Once considered an elite solution for banks, airports, and government buildings, security film has become the first line of defense against aggressive offenders for schools, retail spaces, and more. Security film withstands 32,000 pounds per square inch of pressure to delay entry, keep shattered glass in place, and buy time for law enforcement.

Solar Tint continues to enhance its specialized offerings for residential and commercial customers and plans to introduce an expanded line of decorative film and graphics.

Established in 1979, Solar Tint is an award-winning window film and environmental graphics company with four recognized brands, including Solar Tint, Suntrol, ST Graphics, and ESP Window Tinting & Graphics. Solar Tint provides a full spectrum of solar control, custom design, privacy, bird-strike mitigation, and security solutions for residential and commercial clientele, and environmental graphics and signage for commercial clientele. Solar Tint has seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

