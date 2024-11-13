Socioeconomic Status Explains Most Of The Racial And Ethnic Achievement Gaps In Elementary School

Author: Eric Hengyu Hu

For decades, white students have performed significantly better than Black and Hispanic students on tests of academic achievement. Explanations for these achievement gaps include poverty and systems that result in discrimination . Others cite struggles to learn English . And some folks believe that some groups simply don't value education .

Our new report shows that gaps in achievement between white, Black and Hispanic students in elementary school are primarily explained by differences in family socioeconomic status . That is, kindergartners from families with similar economic resources and educational backgrounds – among other factors – later displayed similar levels of achievement. This was true regardless of their race or ethnicity.

While earlier studies defined a family's socioeconomic status by one or two factors, such as income, we looked at 11 different elements. These included family income, the level of education attained by parents, and the jobs that parents held.

We followed two groups of children from kindergarten through fifth grade. The first group started school in the 1998-99 academic year. The second group started in the 2010-11 academic year. We looked at their scores on achievement tests administered by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Our research shows that some factors have more impact on gaps in achievement than others. For example, gaps in achievement between Black and white students, and between Hispanic and white students, were smaller when students came from families with similar household incomes. They were also smaller when students' mothers had similar levels of education.

We found that students from families with lower socioeconomic status did worse than kids from families with higher status. By first grade, Black and Hispanic students, who are more likely to face economic challenges and to come from low-income families, were already substantially behind their white peers in reading, mathematics and science.

The achievement gaps continued throughout elementary school. A family's socioeconomic status – especially household income and parental education – explained between 34% and 64% of the achievement gaps between white and Black students. It also explained between 51% and 77% of the gaps between white and Hispanic students. Explanations for the remaining gaps may include differences in school quality , neighborhood conditions and access to school-based services .

Why it matters

Left unaddressed, racial and ethnic achievement gaps result in fewer educational and economic opportunities for U.S. students as they become adults. These reduced opportunities can include lower wages, greater unemployment and lower levels of degree completion from high school through graduate school. This leads to a less economically competitive workforce.

The achievement gaps can be addressed through policies that reduce early economic and educational disparities. Examples include expanded access to high-quality early childhood education and direct financial assistance to low-income families. Other possibilities include increased access to tutoring and adult education programs for parents and prospective parents.

What still isn't known

Additional research should explore how other factors affect student achievement, such as school funding, zoning and housing policy, and the availability of support programs. A better understanding of the effects of these elements could lead to economic and educational policies that help to close racial and ethnic achievement gaps among U.S. elementary school students.

The Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work.