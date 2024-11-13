Information Minister, Governors Examine Preparations For National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) --- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Wednesday examined with the governors preparations for the National Days.

They looked into the planned initiatives coinciding with the National Days and Occasions, including "the light city" project, due to be set up in Sabbiya, "Al-Metlaa Views" venture in Metlaa district, the sports competition in Bnaider and other activities to be promoted via the digital 51.

The of Information said in a statement that there was a visual presentation during the session about "Kuwait shopping festival," featuring offers, discounts and rewards, presented by participants in the festival.

Minister Al-Mutairi said during the meeting that such activities constitute an initiative to stimulate the tourist-commercial sector, create opportunities for overhauling local works, launch new start-ups, indicating that the marketing campaign during the activities would promoted via all media outlets.

He also indicated at coordination between the public and private sectors to provide top-level performance and ensure impeccable activities to boost the local tourism and lure visitors from regional countries. (end)

