UN suspends all flights to Haiti due to escalating violence, gunfire incidents

(MENAFN) All United Nations flights to Haiti have been suspended due to escalating violence and gunfire incidents targeting commercial jetliners. A UN spokesperson confirmed this decision on Tuesday, citing safety concerns after two separate attacks on flights approaching the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. On Monday, a U.S. Spirit flight came under gunfire while nearing the airport, which forced the aircraft to divert to the Dominican Republic. The incident resulted in an injury to a flight attendant. Additionally, a JetBlue Airways flight returning from Port-au-Prince to New York was found to have bullet damage upon arrival.



Violence in the capital has significantly worsened, with armed groups taking to the streets, engaging in at least 20 armed clashes and erecting roadblocks that have severely limited movement across Port-au-Prince. The Toussaint Louverture International Airport, the main gateway to the country, has been closed until November 18 due to the heightened security risks. Although the seaport remains operational, access to the port by road is currently blocked, further complicating logistics.



As a result of these security developments, all UN flights have been suspended, disrupting humanitarian operations. The suspension has hampered the flow of essential staff and resources into the country. The delivery of 20 trucks loaded with food and medical supplies to the southern regions of Haiti has also been delayed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



The situation in Haiti has become increasingly dire, with armed groups taking control of large portions of the capital, leading to widespread violence, insecurity, and a breakdown in essential services. The UN and other international organizations have been working to provide assistance, but the suspension of flights and the closure of key access points have made their efforts more difficult.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881386