Senior UN official says significant efforts made to reach ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The United Nations has been making significant efforts to broker a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a senior UN official. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, discussed these efforts during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati in Beirut on Tuesday. Lacroix emphasized that his visit to Lebanon was an expression of solidarity with the Lebanese people and reaffirmed the UN's commitment to de-escalating the situation in the region.



Lacroix also stressed the importance of fully implementing UN Resolution 1701, which aims to prevent the outbreak of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army as a key component of addressing the tensions in southern Lebanon. This cooperation is seen as crucial in stabilizing the region and ensuring peacekeeping efforts are sustained amid the ongoing violence.



Prime Minister Mikati expressed his gratitude to Lacroix for his visit and praised the resilience of UNIFIL forces, who continue their mission despite the increasingly challenging circumstances in Lebanon. He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to upholding Resolution 1701 and stressed the Lebanese government's support for further cooperation between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to manage the volatile situation in the south of the country.



The escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah has significantly worsened the security situation in Lebanon. Since September 23, Israeli forces have been carrying out intense airstrikes on Lebanese territory, and in early October, Israel launched a ground operation across its northern border. The situation has further deteriorated in recent weeks, with Israeli forces repeatedly targeting UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon. These attacks have led to injuries among peacekeepers and have sparked widespread international concern over the safety of UN personnel and the risk of further violence.

