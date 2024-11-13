12 Pilgrims Injured In Vehicular Collision In J & K's Reasi
Date
11/13/2024 5:08:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Twelve pilgrims visiting the Shiv Khori shrine were injured when their bus collided with a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, officials said.
The accident occurred at Simbal Chowk when a bus carrying 35 to 40 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, officials stated.
Twelve pilgrims sustained injuries and were hospitalized, they added.
The pilgrims were on their way to visit the Shiv Khori shrine after visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
|
