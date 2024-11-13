Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
11/13/2024 5:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Badimarg area of Yaripora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
An official said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
He said that as they approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.
Further details awaited.
